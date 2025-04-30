Live
- SP leaders sound like Pak spokesmen: Yogi
- This is time of war, says Haryana Minister Anil Vij
- Stubble burning: Farmers to lose govt benefits, MSP
- 'Delhi Fee Act' to curb arbitrary hikes in schools
- YS Jagan expresses deep shock over devotees' deaths at Simhachalam temple
- AP CM expresses grief over deaths in Simhachalam
- Shaurya Chakra awardee J&K cop's mom to be deported to Pak
- Kalki Koechlin: I’ve grown up with so many different influences
- Soha Ali Khan reveals a fascinating story about mother Sharmila Tagore’s words of wisdom
- “Cricket is a religion — but this is the future”: Mandira Bedi joins the e-cricket movement
Need for research in agriculture stressed
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu said Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University is the first university to start...
Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu said Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University is the first university to start the concept of agriculture education in the agriculture fields and launched a rural work experience scheme for practical experience. He said this university is the role model for other agriculture universities in the country. He recalled that the students who studied in the university occupied higher positions. He addressed a meeting held at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, at Lam in Guntur city on Tuesday, on the occasion of the beginning of two-day university Diamond Jubilee celebrations.
He urged the agriculture scientists to do research to reduce the cost of production in agriculture to make the agriculture viable. He assured that he will release funds to complete the university administrative buildings.
Earlier, he inaugurated the agriculture stalls set up on the occasion of university diamond jubilee celebrations.
Special chief secretary to government (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar, ANGRAU vice-chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLAs Eluru Sambasiva Rao, B Ramanjaneyulu, commissioner of agriculture Dilli Rao, Sri Venkateswara University vice-chancellor Dr K Gopal were among those who participated.