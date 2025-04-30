Need for research in agriculture stressed

Guntur: Minister for Agriculture and Agriculture Marketing K Atchannaidu said Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University is the first university to start the concept of agriculture education in the agriculture fields and launched a rural work experience scheme for practical experience. He said this university is the role model for other agriculture universities in the country. He recalled that the students who studied in the university occupied higher positions. He addressed a meeting held at Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University, at Lam in Guntur city on Tuesday, on the occasion of the beginning of two-day university Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

He urged the agriculture scientists to do research to reduce the cost of production in agriculture to make the agriculture viable. He assured that he will release funds to complete the university administrative buildings.

Earlier, he inaugurated the agriculture stalls set up on the occasion of university diamond jubilee celebrations.

Special chief secretary to government (Agriculture) B Rajasekhar, ANGRAU vice-chancellor Dr R Sarada Jayalakshmi, MLC Alapati Rajendra Prasad, MLAs Eluru Sambasiva Rao, B Ramanjaneyulu, commissioner of agriculture Dilli Rao, Sri Venkateswara University vice-chancellor Dr K Gopal were among those who participated.