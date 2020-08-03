Need to fight for capital Amaravati instead of resigning: Raghurama Krishnam Raju

The ruling YSR Congress party MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju commented that there was a need for an uncompromising fight over the Andhra Pradesh capital. Speaking to the media in Delhi in the wake of the governor's approval of the Capital Decentralization Bill in AP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju advised the government to take a decision after taking the views of the people in the matter of capital. Raghurama Krishnam Raju suggested the government to reconsider whether it was possible to build the three capitals for a state.

MP Raghurama called on women to lead the struggle to protect the capital of Amaravati. He said that women leadership should be inspired by heroic women like Rani Rudramadevi and fight for Amaravati. He alleged that there was an attempt to cheat farmers in the name of the Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority. He criticized the government for conspiring to blackmail the power given to farmers by the CRDA.

It is alleged that the farmers have nothing to gain from the new amendment made by the government. He also clarified that it was clear in the Andhra Pradesh Bifurcation Act that the new state should have a single capital and that it was clear from section 94 (3) that the Central Government would provide funds for the establishment of buildings like Raj Bhavan, High Court and Assembly in a single capital. Raghuram Krishnaraja said that the central government has also sanctioned funds to this extent.

MP Raghurama suggested CM to know the views of the people by putting up a referendum. He questioned how it is possible to build three capitals with thousands of crores when there is economic crisis to increase the asara pension. They are just believing in welfare schemes and ignoring the referendum under the illusion that we will get votes.

MP Raghurama responded to Janasena leader Pawan Kalyan's demand that TDP and YCP MLAs from Krishna and Guntur districts resign. Pawan Kalyan should realize that it is necessary to fight uncompromisingly rather than resigning. He advised BTech Ravi MLC refrain from the idea of ​​resigning and go into direct struggle. Also, MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju demanded that no farmer in Amaravati should commit suicide and should not be worried.

He said that CM Jagan was in Tadepalli and justice would be done if we approach the CM with the petitions. After he got security, he went to Amaravati and announced that he would fight behind the women and farmers. Development is possible by setting up four zones are in the state, but not because of the three capitals, the YSRCP who has 151 seats should resign and go to the people for a referendum on three capitals. He commented that this was an indication to the government and the CM himself, but not to the party and the party president.