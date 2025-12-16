TG TET Exam Schedule Announced for January 2026

The Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) examinations for January 2026 are set to take place online from 3rd to 20th January. The exam will span over nine days, divided into 15 sessions due to the high number of candidates.

Each day will feature two sessions: Session I from 9:00 AM to 11:30 AM and Session II from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM. Candidates are urged to download their hall tickets in advance and arrive punctually at their designated examination centres.

Further details regarding the examinations will be available on the official website.