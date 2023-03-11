Need to give up unhealthy food habits, says Venkaiah

Former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the media to create awareness among people on Indian culture, traditions and food habits, to wean them away from the growing Western trends in the society. He inaugurated a free medical camp organised by Swarna Bharat Trust in Venkatachalam on Friday.





He said that it is very sad that many health problems were cropping owing to changes in food habits and lifestyles of the people as a result of modern society, with 40 per cent of people suffering from various cancers. While giving importance to the ancient food habits of our country, Venkaiah advised everyone to use ragi, bajra, foxtail millet, little millet and others to stay away from diseases.





He said regular exercise should be made mandatory apart from consumption of fresh vegetables and well-cooked foods for a healthy population. Physical exercises like walking, cycling and yoga should be a part of our lives and it said there are many problems arising due to excessive use of mobile phones and they should be used only as a tool, he said, adding that the youth should follow habits such as eating on time and sleeping and spending more time happily with family members.





"These habits will also strengthen the family system and bring peace of mind. Media needs to play a significant role in promoting better health to the people by suggesting good food habits and cultural traditions of our country in the form of various stories by TV channels and newspapers. Articles related to health should be publicised and people should be made aware of them. The government should give top priority to education and medical sectors," he said.





Doctors examined the people who visited the medical camp and dispensed medicines. Rajya Sabha members Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Medicover Hospital Cluster head Maheshwar Reddy, officials Ganesh, Uday Bhaskar, doctors Deekshanthi Narayan, Madhava Desai, Muthu and others were present.