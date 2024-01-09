Neerukonda: National Educators Leadership Summit concludes

Neerukonda(Guntur district): Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor, SRM University-AP exhorted the managements of schools and universities to join hands for the future of our students.

He spoke on the topic ‘Future Trends in Education’ at the National Educators Leadership Summit-2024 organised by the varsity here on Sunday. The two-day Educational Conclave, under the aegis of the Directorate of Admissions, hosted 45 school principals from across 26+ cities in the country who participated in addressing the future of national education and the need for emphasising holistic development, skill enhancement and learner-centric approach to empower students and nurture the skills and knowledge essential for their professional growth.

Prof Y Siva Sankar, Director (Admissions), SRM-AP said that the summit facilitated a dynamic platform to exchange ideas, share practices and collectively chart strategies to implement reforms that will shape the education system of our nation.

Insightful sessions, panel discussions and interactive lectures were the highlights of the summit. The first day of the conclave featured informative sessions on Empowering Student Leadership, Raising Awareness of Emotional Intelligence in Students, Enhancing Student Entrepreneurship, Effective Classroom Management Techniques and Challenges in Indian Education by the deans and academic leaders of the university. “It is high time we adopted an pragmatic learning approach to enhance the skills of the students and prepare them to face competition in the global world,” commented Surajit Sen, Principal of Jharkhand Public School education. The summit concluded with Registrar Dr R Premkumar and Prof Vishnupad, Dean of Easwari School of Liberal Arts, honouring the participating principals with a memento.