Nellore: 3 people go missing in Kandaleru reservoir

Nellore, Apr 12: Three persons of a family went missing in Kandaleru reservoir in Raipur Mandal on Tuesday afternoon when two kids ventured close to the water ody and accidentally drowned in it.

The incident took place when the family members visited the dam as part family entertainment. The missing persons were identified as Kumar, 36 ; Lakshmi, 11 and Pavithra, 7.

The family members were from Kollapanaidupalle village of Chejarla mandal and have visited the dam during afternoon. While the children were playing at the ramp close to 8th kilometre, two children- Lakshmi and Pavithra- slipped into the water body.

Then, Kumar, a close relative of the family, jumed in to the water body and tried to rescue them, but he also drowned along with the kids. Local observed and informed the police on the incident.

Kumar was from Tamil Nadu and has been emi g out livelihood selling snacks in the villages. A five member team visited the reservoir for entertainment which finally turned out to be a mishap.

Kandaleru Police rushed to the spot and deputed ace swimmers to locate the missing people. Revenue and Police officials are now monitoring the rescue operations.

Further, a person from Telangana who is staying at Sullurpet went missing in Kalangi river.