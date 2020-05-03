Nellore: 75-year-old man discharged

Nellore: A 75-year-old man successfully recovered from the Narayana General Hospital, which is the District Covid Hospital in the city. Nine patients have been discharged on Saturday after they were tested double negative.

The 75-year-old man was from Prakasam district and was admitted to the hospital with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 and was then tested positive. Doctors in the hospital started treatment as he was suffering from Ashtma, hypertension and diabetes.

A team of doctors from the Government General Hospital and Narayana General Hospitals have continuously monitored his health condition.

Meanwhile, two positive cases reported in the district on Saturday and the number of present Covid-19 cases are 90.