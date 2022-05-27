Nellore: BJP opposes family politics, says GVL Narasimha Rao

Nellore: Rajya Sabha Member and senior BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao categorically said that they were against family supported politics and their joint candidate from BJP and Jana Sena would be in the fray from Atmakur.

He said there was no question of supporting YSR Congress candidate or political heir of late Minister Goutham Reddy. He said they would continue their political relationship only with Jana Sena and no question of political alliance with other parties.

Narasimha Rao participated in a party meeting in the city on Thursday and addressed the media. He said even though there was no representation for BJP in the State Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi allocated funds for excellent progress of Andhra Pradesh.

Stating that the YSR Congress was claiming that they have close relations with PM Narendra Modi, he said the Prime Minister meets all Chief Ministers as part of his constitutional duties. He meets Jagan, Mamata Banerjee and Pinarayi Vijayan and many others. He said it doesn't mean they are friends, he said.

Another side, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was also stating that they have close relations with the BJP and talking about political alliances. He said both TDP and YSR Congress were enacting dramas.

The BJP leader said the Prime Minister's help can be witnessed behind all development activities in the State which is indisputable. The state received the highest funds from the Centre during the last eight years when compared to other States across the country.