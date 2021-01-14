Nellore: BJP prepares ground for Tirupati bypoll

Nellore: BJP leaders are focussing on the Nellore district keeping an eye on the Assembly polls in the future. They are preparing a ground utilising the present scenario of by-polls to Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency.

Out of the seven Assembly constituencies in the Lok Sabha seat, four are located in Nellore district and the ruling party emerged victorious in all the seats in 2019. So, senior BJP leaders like, State president Somu Veerraju and others are visiting even small villages where they have party sympathisers.

In fact, some senior BJP leaders are natives of Nellore district but there has been no focus on the party's membership drive and getting support from the sympathisers for strengthening the party cadre.

Till now, there have been internal groups in the party obstructing measures for the development of the cadre. Even though they are not noticed the differences have been hampering the expansion of the party network in the district.

About three decades ago, there was strong leadership in the district and the party sympathisers were also actively involved in party activities. Even RSS, VHP, and other organisations were also extending support to help the party gain in strength.

Prominent leaders like M Venkaiah Naidu were only managing the situation. After he was elevated as the Vice-President, there has been no mechanism to ensure coordination among the leaders.

It may be recalled that the BJP State leaders could not conduct any Mahasabha to elect a new president to the district some 4-5 years ago due to their differences.

Then party district president P Surender Reddy was continued and the ad-hoc committees across the district were also continued. Even the booth-level elections were not conducted.

Somu Veerraju was identified as belonging to the anti-Venkaiah group in State politics and he rarely visited the district when others held the posts of State chiefs.

Now, as president of the State party and in the absence of senior leader Venkaiah, Veerrajue is directly involved in the party activities, analysed a senior party leader.

Now, many senior leaders are visiting the district focussing on Tirupati by-election and also preparing the cadre for the upcoming Assembly polls, he said.