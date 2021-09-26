Nellore: Chinta Mohan demands immediate release of scholarships

Nellore: Congress leader and former MP Dr Chinta Mohan demanded the state government to release scholarships, mess bills, pocket money and fee reimbursement to the SC/ST/OBC and minority students immediately for supporting their needs.

Interacting with the media at Sullurpet on Saturday, he said students were facing severe financial difficulties as scholarships are not being paid timely.

He demanded that the government should issue a GO immediately releasing the outstanding amounts to students and see that they should be paid before the Deepavali festival.

He said the share of Centre in these scholarships was 75 percent and the state bears the rest of 25 percent. He slammed the government for diverting the amount for other purposes.

The former MP said that farmers in the state were in crisis from next year due to inappropriate decisions of the Transco and Genco.

There is no development in Gudur and Venkatagiri areas and they would start works of Dugarajapatnam and Mannavaram project as soon as Congress comes to power, he said.

He said the BJP government at the Centre was on the spree of trading properties of government-run enterprises for accumulating finances and the nation's wealth is in the hands of only 50 persons.

Prices of essentials and fuel were skyrocketing and said the people were spending sleepless nights due to poverty and other problems.