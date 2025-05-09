Nellore Collector honoured with gold medal

Nellore: Governor and Indian Red cross State Chairman S Abdul Nazeer on Thursday facilitated Nellore district Collector O Anand with gold medal for conducting various activities during 2023-24 and 2024-25.

Collector Anand is one among the nine Collectors, who received the great honor from the Governor organised at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Speaking the occasion, Collector Anand said that he feels fortunate for securing such honor from the Governor as he will go-ahead with same spirit in coming days in the interest of developing the district in all fronts.