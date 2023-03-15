Nellore: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu exhorts students to maintain hygiene

Nellore: District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu said on Tuesday that Albendazole tablets can be administered to all those in the age group of 1-19 years to get rid of worms. He participated at a programme at DCR Zilla Praja Parishad High School in Dargamitta and explained to the students how to wash hands and clean germs.

Giving Albendazole tablets to all children can be helpful in preventing anemia without facing serious health issues and the Collector said health would be improved by preventing nematodes, as many as 5.30 lakh children in all schools and Anganwadi centres across the district were being given Albendazole tablets. He said that a campaign was being conducted to eradicate polio across the country, the nematode control programme was being successfully conducted under the aegis of district medical and health department and education departments.

The District Collector called upon everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and make the programme a success. He said the district was at the forefront in education and medical standards in the district and in the coming days, the departments concerned should work in coordination and take steps to identify the children who are out of school and asked them to admit them in the school. Chakradhar Babu said that all the students should take advantage of the facilities provided by the government. District medical and health officer Dr M Penchalaiah said that the Central and State governments were conducting de-worming programme every six months to ensure that children are not exposed to nematodes and de-worming tablets are being provided to them.

APC of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Usharani, assistant director of Education Department Narayana, school Principals Jayamma, Dr Sudheer and others were present on the occasion.