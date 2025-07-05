Nellore cops recover 1,000 mobiles worth Rs 1 cr

Nellore: As part of the Mobile Hunt Services (MHS) initiative, Nellore police recovered 1,000 stolen or lost mobile phones worth ₹1 crore and handed them over to the rightful owners on Friday.

According to official sources, the district police have so far recovered 3,900 mobile phones valued at Rs 4 crore through MHS, and an additional 60 phones worth Rs 6 lakh under the Central government’s Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR).

Addressing the media at the Umesh Chandra Conference Hall here on Friday, superintendent of police (SP) G Krishna Kanth assured the public that there is no need to panic in case of phone theft or loss, as advanced tracking technology under MHS ensures recovery in most cases.

He explained that victims must report the loss immediately by sending a message to the WhatsApp number 9154305600, upon which they will receive a Google Form link to register their complaint.

The form requires key details such as the mobile brand and model, original purchase bill, location of loss, mobile number, victim’s address, and Aadhaar number. Based on this information, the Cyber Analysis Team (CAT) initiates the investigation using the MHS protocol to trace and recover the device.

The SP stressed the importance of retaining the original purchase bill, noting that recovery becomes extremely difficult in its absence. He also commended the CAT team for their efforts in recovering Rs 1 crore worth of mobile phones. Additional SP Ch Soujanya and other senior officials were present.