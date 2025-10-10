Nellore district transforming as industrial hub

Nellore: With the establishment of several industries, Nellore district is going to be transformed as an industrial hub very soon.

Already there was one Indosole Company Limited starting its unit at Karedu village of Vulavapadu mandal in Kandukur constituency, while another company Viswasamudra Pvt Ltd going to launch its Ethanol Plant at Eedagali Bit-2 village of Venkatachalam mandal in Sarvepalle constituency.

As part of this initiative, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu proposed to inaugurate Viswasamudra Bio Ethanol Plant on Friday.

Sources say that till date the administration proposed to acquire 5,000 acres for industrial development at various places in the name of Special Economic Zones (SEZ).

Apachi Shoes manufacturing unit in Tada, Sri City, Indian Farmers Fertilisers Corporation, Krishnapatnam Port in Muthukuru and Ramayapatnam, Fabric Industries in Naidupet, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited in Bogolu and others industries were developed during the tenure of Naidu, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, K Rosaiah, N Kiran Kumar Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Except Sri City and Krishnapatnam, the remaining units were all stopped allegedly due to political reasons. As many as 2,777 acres were acquired for the establishment of IFFCO in 1995 in Racharlapadu village during the regime of PV Narasimha Rao. But it was also stopped abruptly for various reasons including IFFCO Chairman Pellakuru Ramachandra Reddy.

Later during the regime of late YS Rajashekar Reddy, the same land was reacquired in the name of Kisan Special Economic Zone in 2010. Even though foundation laid for the same, it was also dropped after YSR’s demise.

No efforts were made for industrial development during the tenure of K Rosaiah and N Kiran Kumar Reddy, while YS Jagan Mohan Reddy put in some efforts for the purpose, but unsuccessful.

After TDP-led NDA government came to power in 2024, efforts were intensified for making Nellore as an industrial hub with the initiation of Minister of Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy for the establishment of airport and MIDHANI in Dagadarthi and Bogole mandals.

When contacted by The Hans India, District Collector Himanshu Shukla said that following directions of the government district administration is proposed to acquire 4,800 acres of land for establishment of industries at various places in the district.

He said that apart from 515 acres were acquired from the farmers and awards were already passed till date.He said that due to establishment of industries not only local youth will get employment but also infrastructure facilities like roads, marketing facilities rail connectivity will be developed in a big way.