Nellore: Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme aims to highlight govt welfare schemes says Kanani Govardhan Reddy

Nellore : Agriculture Minister Kanani Govardhan Reddy has said that the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme is aimed to highlight the government welfare schemes and assurances given to people by the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy in Praja Sankalpa Yatra (PSY).

As part of ongoing GGMP, the minister visited every house and enquired over the problems being faced by the people in Vadlamudi village of Manubolu mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government has fulfilled 99 percent assurances in the last four years.

The minister recalled that earlier people forced to visit the government offices for securing welfare schemes particularly farmers stood in long queues for availing seeds, fertilisers and pesticides during peak crop season. After YSRCP came to power, the government supplied them through Rythu Barosa Kendrems (RBKs) in the interest of farmers, he stated.

He said that YSRCP was the only government in the entire country, bring available the government schemes at the doorstep of people through establishment of Village Secretariats.

The minister appealed to people to extend their cooperation to the government for continuation of schemes in the coming days.

MPDO Venkateswarlu and Tahsildar Lakshminarayana were present.