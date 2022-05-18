Nellore: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to participate in VSU's convocation on May 24

Nellore: Governor Dr Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will be participating in 6th and 7th convocations of Vikrama Simhapuri University on May 24 and will also visit the Indian Red Cross local branch and it's cancer Institute in the city on the same day, informed the District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.

He, along with Additional SP (Admin) D Himavathi, and Vice Chancellor of VSU Prof GM Sundaravalli, reviewed with the officials of the departments concerned at university conference hall in Kakuturu village of Venkatachalam mandal on Tuesday on the arrangements for the Governor's visit.

The Collector directed the officials to make foolproof arrangements for the Governor's visit in the district as per the protocols. He explained that the varsity hasn't conducted 6th and 7th convocations due to Covid and asked the police officials to arrange tight bandobust in connection with the Governor's visit and arrangements for a free flow of convoy vehicles in the city.

The Collector instructed the varsity officials to prepare the students for receiving doctoral degrees from the Governor on the day of convocation. He directed the officials to get ready all medicines and the fire safety measures for preventing any untoward incidents.

Further, the Collector along with officials visited helipad and convocation place in the varsity campus. VSU Registrar LVK Reddy, DFO Shanmukh Kumar, Telugu Ganga Project Special Collector T Bapi Reddy and others were present.