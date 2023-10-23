Nellore: Govt giving top priority to public health

Nellore: Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy said that the State government is giving top priority to public health, hence extending financial support to the poor so that they can have treatment in corporate hospitals. He distributed Rs 14.50 lakh to 15 victims under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at his camp office here on Sunday.



He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on providing financial help to the poor, who are suffering with chronic problems, to have treatment in corporate hospitals. As part of this initiative, the government has added more than 3,000 diseases under YSR Arogyasri scheme and arranged hundreds of 104 and 108 Ambulances to shift the needy victims.

The Minister said that family doctor concept, establishment of Dr YSR health clinics, modernisation of hospitals under Nadu-Nadu scheme and now Jagananna Arogya Suraksha, were all meant to address health issues of the people by allocating funds in a big way.

