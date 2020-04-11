Nellore: Instant test kits ready Said Anil Kumar

Nellore: Water resources minister P Anil Kumar Yadav said that the equipment for testing Covid-19 is ready and the result will be out within 50 minutes. Currently, 3,000 such kits manufactured by the MedTech Zone are available, he said.

Anil Kumar, along with the minister for industries and IT M Goutham Reddy, Rajya Sabha member V Prabhakar Reddy and others, addressed the media here on Friday.

He said that there was no shortage of Personal Protective Equipment kits (PPE) in the district. He also said that they had stored 3,000 liter sanitiser for the needs of hospitals in the district. Another 4,000 litre was also available at the Secretariat for meeting any emergency need.

The minister said this was the crucial time for serving the people whether they are medical professionals in government service or practising privately.

The minister said that 2,000 PPE kits and N-95 masks are readily available in the district and Indian Medical Association also provided another 500 PPE kits for the further requirement. He said nutritious food was being served to the people in quarantine and isolation wards to improve their immunity. He explained that the number of Covid cases was decreasing in the district which was a good development.

He asked the media to report positive aspects for giving the courage to face the situation and also to support activities of the government and the administration. The minister said that they would provide testing kits developed by the MedTech Zone to other states in case of any surplus production.

IMA representatives handed over 250 such kits to the medical officials in the presence of the ministers. Joint collector V Vinod Kumar, SP Bhaskar Bhushan and others were present.