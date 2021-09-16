Nellore: JAC formed to protect VR College

Nellore: A Student Joint Action Committee has been formed against surrendering staff members of Venkatagiri Rajah's College in the city, which leads to the closure of the institution.

The members criticised the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his aides eyed on the highly precious lands of the aided college and are merging colleges into the government.

Interacting with media at Vennelakanti Raghavaiah Bhavan here on Wednesday, JAC leaders P Aditya Sai, P Leela Mohan and Sd Mujeer Rozdar said the 100-year-old prestigious institution is being left to its fate and the government move would affect more than 600 students, who are currently pursuing various courses in the college.

They said the poor and middle-class students could not pursue studies in the corporate and private educational institutions with the government move.

They said the state government has been articulating that they are promoting the education sector in the state and now they had abruptly merged the aided staff members into the government diluting the system.

They demanded the ministers, legislators, and others to respond to the government's move. They also said they would form a VR College Parirakshana Committee for fighting against the government's decision.