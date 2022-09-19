Nellore: Kakani Govardhan Reddy launches mobile vans for blood donation, vaccination

Nellore: Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy launched the mobile blood and vaccination van at the IRCS office here on Sunday along with District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu and IRCS local chairman P Chandrasekhar Reddy.

The Minister said the IRCS branch was getting more fame in the country because of excellent projects and activities. He said mobile vans for voluntary blood collection and vaccination with Rs 1.12 crore have been allocated to the district and these vehicles would collect blood directly from donors and vaccinate people wherever necessary. He handed over artificial limbs to people during the camp and asked them to be brave in life.

Further, the Minister inaugurated development works worth Rs 1.68 crore in various parts of the Nellore rural assembly segment along with MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Collector Chakradhar Babu. He said people of the constituency were lucky to have a legislator, who was paying special attention on even micro-level issues and giving them equal importance in all the areas.

Govardhan Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving equal importance to welfare and development. Legislator Sridhar Reddy lauded Govardhan Reddy for coordinating with the legislators. Meanwhile, Govardhan Reddy inaugurated additional classrooms built at an estimated cost of Rs 1.40 crore at the Girijan Boy's School apart from a bus shelter at Deverapalem in Nellore rural mandal. YSR Congress state secretary Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and Vijaya Dairy Chairman Kondreddi Ranga Reddy were also present.