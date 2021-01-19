Nellore: Kovur MLA Prasanna threatens district SP of immediate transfer

Nellore: Kovur legislator and YSRCP senior leader Nallapureddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy warned the superintendent of police Bhaskar Bhushan of immediate transfer for 'dancing to the tunes of the opposition leaders".

He made these serious remarks against the district top cop at a meeting held in Kodavalur mandal on Monday. He said that the SP had directed the police personnel not to register cases under SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in haste.

The video of the ruling party MLA's demeaning remarks on the SP went viral on social media platforms as well as television channels drawing flak from various quarters. In the clip, he was seen asking the SP why he had directed his staff not to register cases under the SC/ST Act. "What he is thinking of himself?

This is not correct and good. Will bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. A former minister called him and reportedly directed him not to register the case. Why he had obliged the request of an opposition leader? Does he know the YSRCP is in power? Do you think DGP saves you?" Prasanna Kumar Reddy seen to be saying in the video.

He also said if a case is registered, the DSP conducts an inquiry and subsequently takes proper action if the incident is genuine. He said that they wouldn't tolerate such acts supporting the opposition and registration of cases against the ruling party leaders.

It may be recalled that Prasanna Kumar Reddy warned the then collector M V Seshagiri Babu and SP Bhaskar Bhushan for registering a case against him for distributing essentials on April 10 violating the lockdown guidelines and the BR Palem police registered a case against him for violating the Section 144 on April 11 last year. He even staged a protest in front of the police station against the cases.

The incident is a fallout of a complaint lodged by DCMS president V Chalapati Rao, an SC, against Kodavalur mandal president Cheepinapi Balakrishna of the TDP for posting comments against him on social media. As per allegations of the legislator, SP Bhaskar Bhushan reportedly directed the police not to register a case under SC-ST Act without ascertaining the facts.