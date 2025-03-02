99 Weapons Surrendered In Manipur Following Governor's Extended Amnesty

A coordinated initiative by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and civil administration has resulted in the voluntary surrender of 99 weapons across Manipur's hill and valley districts between February 27 and March 1. This development comes amid ongoing efforts to reduce armed tensions in the ethnically divided state.

Security forces in Tamenglong district's Phaitol area secured the surrender of seventeen locally made single-barrel rifles, nine improvised mortars (pompi), grenades, and ammunition after persistent negotiations with local groups.

The surrender follows Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla's February 20 appeal for the voluntary return of weapons looted from security forces and other illegally possessed firearms. After an initial seven-day window that saw over 300 firearms turned in—primarily from valley districts—the Governor extended the deadline to March 6 at 4 pm in response to public requests from both hill and valley communities.

This amnesty period operates against the backdrop of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that has claimed more than 250 lives and displaced thousands since May 2023.

In Kangpokpi district's Saikul, joint operations by Assam Rifles and other agencies led to the surrender of seven 12-bore pump-action rifles and fifteen improvised mortars. Simultaneously, Sagolmang in Imphal East district saw the surrender of five 12-bore bolt-action rifles, one lathode gun, and eleven improvised mortars.

Additional surrenders occurred across multiple districts, including sophisticated weapons such as Self-Loading Rifles, INSAS rifles, pistols, and even a sniper rifle. Security forces also recovered various improvised explosive devices, ammunition, and other war-like materials during their operations.

The Indian Army's engagement with stakeholders in Moirangpurel and Itham resulted in additional surrenders, while intelligence-based joint operations in Tengnoupal district's Samukom area led to significant weapons recovery.

All recovered arms and ammunition have been transferred to Manipur Police custody. Meanwhile, security forces have dismantled five illegal bunkers across Kangpokpi and Imphal East districts, further reducing potential flashpoints in the troubled region.