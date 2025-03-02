TMC Accuses Election Commission Of Bias, Claims Electoral Roll Manipulation

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has intensified its criticism of the Election Commission, questioning its neutrality and accusing it of functioning as the "BJP's poll-rigging department." This strong condemnation came after the poll body dismissed allegations of electoral roll manipulation raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The ruling party in West Bengal claims the BJP attempted to manipulate elections by assigning duplicate Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers to voters across different states. According to the TMC, this strategy was successfully implemented in Maharashtra and Delhi but was detected and prevented in West Bengal.

"Election fraud of EPIC proportions! Mamata Banerjee warned how BJP was hijacking democracy, and now Election Commission's own admission proves her right," the party stated on social media. The TMC questioned whether the duplicate EPIC numbers were merely a "manual error" or a "meticulously crafted scam to rig elections."

The party's accusations followed the Election Commission's official rejection of Mamata Banerjee's claims. The poll body clarified that duplicate EPIC numbers do not indicate "fake or duplicate voters" and emphasized that voters can only cast ballots at their designated polling stations regardless of their EPIC number.

"The 'neutral' ECI has turned into BJP's poll-rigging department. Democracy is not a Modi-made product that can be tampered, tweaked, and sold off. WE WON'T LET YOU STEAL ELECTIONS," the TMC declared, vowing to resist what they perceive as electoral manipulation ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal.