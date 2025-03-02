Violent Protests At Jadavpur University Lead To Arrest And Multiple FIRs

Kolkata Police have arrested one individual in connection with the vandalism and arson at the Sikkha Bondhu teachers' union office at Jadavpur University. The suspect has been remanded in custody until March 12. Authorities have also filed seven FIRs following violent clashes that erupted during protests demanding the announcement of student union election dates in West Bengal.

According to witnesses, tensions escalated dramatically when students forcefully entered the teachers' union office and set it ablaze. The incident was part of broader demonstrations that have created confrontations between student activists and state officials.

The situation worsened on Saturday when members of the CPI(M)-affiliated Students' Federation of India (SFI) and Naxalite-linked AISA surrounded West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu upon his arrival at the university. Protesters damaged his vehicle, breaking windows and the bonnet, placed shoes on it, and wrote "broker" on its surface.

Minister Basu was trapped for approximately two hours while university and police officials attempted to regain control. Two students reportedly suffered injuries when a vehicle from the minister's convoy passed near them, further inflaming tensions. Basu was later taken to SSKM Hospital after experiencing discomfort and sustaining cuts from broken glass.

In response to the events, the SFI has announced a protest scheduled for March 3, calling for Basu's resignation over what they describe as administrative failure to protect students. An SFI representative stated that the protest targets "outsiders sheltered by the Trinamool Congress who instigated the violence" on campus.

The SFI has assured that they will not disrupt the higher secondary examinations beginning March 3, and instead plan to organize support camps near examination centers.

Kolkata Police have increased security measures to prevent further disturbances, with a senior official promising adequate arrangements to ensure examination candidates can proceed without disruption. Police have established helpline numbers for students and will monitor traffic closely to maintain order.