Nellore: Make foolproof arrangements for counting of votes says Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: District Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu directed the Municipal Commissioners to make foolproof arrangements for counting on Sunday in the district where elections were conducted.

Conducting a review meeting with the Commissioners on Friday, he said the counting process should be foolproof giving no scope for mistakes. It may be recalled that the elections were conducted in Atmakur, Venkatagiri, Sullurpet, and Naidupet.

He asked the officials to follow guidelines of the State Election Commission for taking up the counting process and as per time schedule.

He asked them to issue identity cards to the staff members and polling agents. He also directed the officials to arrange drinking water facility at counting centres in view of summer and also barricades for managing the distance.

Commissioners of Atmakur, Naidupet, Sullurpet, and Venkatagiri were present in the meeting. Further, the District Collector formally started the state-level open chess competitions in the city on Friday.

He called upon students to participate actively in mind games such as chess for improving intelligence. He said they were creating interest among students of all government schools on chess for improving their brainpower.

He said around 200 students from across the state were participating in the competitions and they are being conducted for two days. The winner of the competitions will be awarded Rs 51,000, said the Collector.