Nellore Mayor lodges complaint against 3 YSRCP corporators

Nellore: Mayor Potluru Sravanthi met SP Tirumaleswara Reddy on Tuesday and lodged a complaint against three YSRCP corporators iver their alleged "high-handed" behaviour towards her during the recent general body meeting of the Nellore Municipal Corporation office.



In her complaint, the Mayor demanded the arrest of YSRCP corporators Moyella Goury, Moole Vijaya Baskar Reddy and Bobbala Srinivasa Yadav as they misbehaved with her during the meeting.

Later speaking to mediapersons, the Mayor said that she will take the issue to the notice of the National Schedule Tribes Commission if proper justice was not done to her. She pointed that not able to digest the fact that she was extending support to Nellore Rural suspended YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, some leaders in ruling party were instigating the YSRCP corporators against her even on petty issues.

Girijan Welfare Association State president M Penchalaiah also participated in the press meet and expressed concern over the rise in attacks on Dalits in the recent months.

He said the Dalits under the banner of Girijan Welfare Association will stage a protest at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.