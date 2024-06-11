Nellore Mayor quits YSRCP

Nellore: With most of the leaders, even second rung cadre leaving YSRCP after its debacle in 2024 elections, the party may become empty in Nellore district.

On Monday, close follower of Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Nellore city Mayor Potluri Sravanthi Jayavardhan has resigned to YSRCP. She said that she committed a blunder by continuing in YSRCP at the time of 2024 elections. For various reasons including pressure from the party, she said that she had to leave Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, who placed her in higher position. Sravanthi tendered open apology and stated that they are prepared to join TDP if it accepts their proposal. It should be recalled that Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy had won twice on YSRCP banner, by defeating Sunnapareddy Suresh Reddy (BJP) and Shaik Abdul Aziz (TDP) in 2014 and 2019 elections respectively.

After differences cropped up with party high command, Kotamreddy deserted YSRCP and joined hand with TDP during its national general secretary N Lokesh Yuvagalam, six months before 2024 elections. He contested on TDP banner in 2024 elections. When he quit the party, 40% of second rung cadres have resigned along with him. The remaining 60% leaders including Nellore city Mayor Potluri Sravanthi along with her husband Jayavardhan continued in YSRCP and supported YSRCP nominee Adala Prabhakar Reddy in 2024 elections.

After Adala was defeated by Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy with a margin of 34,460 votes, YSRCP cadre gradually leaving it for various reasons including unbearable pressures in villages.