Nellore Medicover cancer hosp treats multiple myeloma

Nellore: At Nellore Medicover Cancer Institute, Dr G Ranga Raman and his team successfully completed the autologous stem cell transplant for a 57-year-old man from Tirupati for blood cancer called multiple myeloma free of cost through NTR Vaidya Seva.

Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that affects the plasma cells present in the bone marrow.

Autologous stem cell transplant is an advanced treatment for this cancer.

In this method, healthy stem cells are collected and stored from the patient.

The patient is given high doses of chemotherapy to destroy the cancer cells and the stored stem cells are re-infused into the patient’s body.

The Medicover medical team managed it efficiently. The patient’s health improved rapidly and he recovered and was discharged healthy within 14 days of starting treatment.

The event was attended by Nellore Medicover Center head G Ranjith Reddy and Cancer Institute head Pawan.