Nellore: Migrant people face problems to reach their destinations

Nellore: Police officials are keeping a close watch on the movement of migrating people from other states and have been thwarting such efforts. Freshly, police identified a team of 60 members from Bengaluru who were moving towards Pamuru in Prakasam district on Saturday and sent them back.



They were travelling in three tempo vehicles and reached Udayagiri and the police teams rushed to the place and enquired. People from border mandals of Prakasam and Nellore move to various parts of Karnataka for agriculture, construction and fishing, and return back to their villages.

Police stopped the vehicles and collected details from them. Persons in the vehicles said that they belong to Pamuru area and were from Bengaluru. But the police informed them that they should undergo quarantine period of 14 days if they enter the state. Udayagiri Sub Inspector Jyothi warned that no movement from other state is allowed during lockdown time and asked them to go back. Local people heaved a sigh of relief with timely action of the police.

Further, around 1,500 people were stuck at the Karnataka border in Chittoor district on Friday. Basically, they are fishermen from Kavali in Nellore district and Kandukur in Prakasam districts who normally migrate to various parts of Karnataka and Kerala for livelihood. They spend around 9-10 months there and return back to their villages before the ban on fishing.

Chittoor Collector BN Guptha and SP S Senthil Kumar discussed with them and finally asked them to stay in the local hotels and other places provided by the Government for a quarantine period of 14 days.