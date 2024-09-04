Live
- CM Shinde asks administration to step up relief works in rain-hit Marathwada and Vidarbha
- There is time and procedure for govt to act: Kerala MLA on charges against ADGP
- Union Cabinet Approves 730 New Private FM Radio Channels in 234 Cities
- HYDRA Commissioner Ranganath Warns Against Extortion in the Name of 'HYDRA'
- PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with Sultan of Brunei, later departs for Singapore
- Sonu Sood Provides Email ID for Direct Help to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
- Instagram Now Lets Public Comments on Stories: How It Works
- iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max: Expected Battery and Fast Charging Upgrades
- ‘The Buckingham Murders’ Trailer: Kareena Kapoor Takes on a Complex Detective Role
- Radhika Sarathkumar Calls for Solidarity After Rajinikanth’s Comments on Hema Committee Report
Just In
Nellore Municipal Corporation supplies 2.5L food packets to flood victims
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Mallavarapu Surya Teja has said that following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and...
Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Mallavarapu Surya Teja has said that following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, the Municipal Corporation is supplying 2.5 lakh food pockets to the Vijayawada flood victims from Nellore city.
The Commissioner along with officials inspected the quality of food being prepared at various centres like Shadhi Manjil, A C Nagar, ISCON temple and Kondayapalem areas on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the programme would be continued till normalcy is restored in flood-affected areas.
While saying that it will be a mammoth task for the government alone to take up the relief activities, the commissioner has sought the cooperation of philanthropists and kind hearted to extend help to the flood victims.
On other side, the Civil Supplies Corporation has sent 38, 150 food pockets in 3 containers to Vijayawada on Tuesday.