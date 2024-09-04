Nellore Municipal Corporation supplies 2.5L food packets to flood victims

Nellore: Nellore Municipal Commissioner Mallavarapu Surya Teja has said that following the directions of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, the Municipal Corporation is supplying 2.5 lakh food pockets to the Vijayawada flood victims from Nellore city.

The Commissioner along with officials inspected the quality of food being prepared at various centres like Shadhi Manjil, A C Nagar, ISCON temple and Kondayapalem areas on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he said the programme would be continued till normalcy is restored in flood-affected areas.

While saying that it will be a mammoth task for the government alone to take up the relief activities, the commissioner has sought the cooperation of philanthropists and kind hearted to extend help to the flood victims.

On other side, the Civil Supplies Corporation has sent 38, 150 food pockets in 3 containers to Vijayawada on Tuesday.