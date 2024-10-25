  • Menu
Nellore: Officials told to develop parks in vacant places

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja inspecting the empty place of the corporation in Nellore city on Thursday
Highlights

Nellore: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Surya Teja has directed the officials to take steps to develop parks in the vacant places belonging to Nellore municipal corporation. Along with officials, he visited parks located at Gandhi Nagar, Pinakini Avenue, Vepa Doruvu, Balaji Nagar here on Thursday.

The Commissioner said that there are several open unused sites of MCN.

He also stated that several parks do not have infrastructure facilities like compound wall, lighting, gates, exercise instruments, playing items for children.

He ordered the officials to promote greenery in the park located under Muthukuru fly over bridge in the city.

The Commissioner instructed the officials to issue notices to supervisors and other park officials over their failure in maintaining proper sanitation in the park located in Gandhi Nagar. MCN SE Rammohan Rao, officials from town planning and sanitary divisions were present.

