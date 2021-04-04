Nellore: Panabaka asks PM why AP denied SCS

Nellore: TDP leader and Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection nominee Panabaka Lakshmi questioned how the BJP promised Special Category Status to Puducherry even though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured it during his visit to Tirupati earlier after bifurcation of the state.

Interacting with The Hans India on Saturday, Panabaka Lakshmi said the party has been denying Special Category Status to the state citing objections from NITI Aayog, even though it was promised at the time of bifurcation.

"BJP is now promising Special Category Status to Puducherry by including the issue in the election manifesto. What made the Prime Minister to deny the status to Andhra Pradesh and allowing others to enjoy. Other parties are also not supporting the issue surprisingly as it was first raised by the TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu," said Lakshmi.

Though southern states were cooperating on any such issues of the region raised in the House earlier, now, they are also keeping mum on the status to AP, she regretted. She also said the TDP came out of the coalition then and started demanding independently for SCS.

She said the ruling YSR Congress party which assured the electorate during polls last year to pursue the issue in the House by its MPs, had failed to do so and neglected raising any issue relating to the state.

"YSRCP bagged highest majority in the state assuring their efforts for achieving the SCS to the people. How they are now facing the voters who failed to achieve the Status? I am also requesting the voters to demand the BJP leaders about SCS, farmers issues and privatisation of Visakha Steel Plant and national banks," said the TDP candidate.

Lakshmi said Tirupati bypoll is not an election process, but an issue of self-respect of the local population who were deceived by the Centre where the Prime Minister Modi had assured to provide SCS to the state during his visit to Tirupati.

She also said population of Bihar were assured many sops by the BJP even without demand and lamented long-pending issue of the state has completely been ignored. Lakshmi said she would demand all these issues in House, if she is elected.