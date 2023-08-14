Nellore prof selected for Leadership Forum award

Nellore: Dr Bindu Menon, Professor and Head of the Department of Neurology, Apollo Specialty Hospitals, Nellore, was selected for the prestigious Palatucci Advocacy Leadership Forum by the American Academy of Neurology.

Dr Bindu Menon was one of the two international advocates of the 30 selected for the prestigious award. There have only been eight neurologists till date selected for this leadership forum from India

This leadership forum was held in San Diego, California USA on August 3 and 7 for neurologists for advocacy in neurology and for patients. Dr Bindu Menon has several innovative projects from the foundation which she does for patients care which fetched her this leadership forum award.