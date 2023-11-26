Nellore: Registration for ‘Adudam Andhra’ from Nov 27

Nellore: Following the government’s directions, the district administration is putting in all efforts to make the State government’s prestigious programme ‘Adudam Andhra’ successful, which is scheduled from December 15 to January 26 in the district. As part of the initiative, the administration made all necessary arrangements for enrollment of players participating in various games and sports from November 27.



Speaking at a virtual meeting with the officials concerned from Nellore Corporation Command Control room, Commissioner Vikas Marmath said that cricket, ball badminton, volleyball, kabbadi, Kho-Kho and other games will be organised during the 42-day event. Stating that the games should be conducted under knockout system, he directed the officials to identify ground, coaches, physical teachers, sports materials, accommodation and transport facilities for players.

The officials were also instructed to take steps for participation of players in big numbers under the purview of village, ward secretariats in the district.

NMC Additional Commissioner Sarmadha, Town Planning Officer O Prasad and others were present.