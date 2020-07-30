Nellore reports 702 fresh Covid cases 

Nellore: Around 702 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours in the district. With this the tally reached to 7,158. The active cases are 5,165 cases and 1,993 persons recovered and discharged from the COVID hospitals/care centres and 6 persons died.

93 persons have succumbed to virus till date. According to Joint Collector (Development) Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, medical and health teams have collected 1,29,818 samples till now. 1,914 beds are there in the COVID hospitals in the entire district and 1,103 beds are available on Thursday. 710 beds are available in Covid care centres.