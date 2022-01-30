Nellore: Robotic knee replacement surgery available in Apollo Hospitals

Nellore: Robotic operation has been made available at the Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore for the prevention of chronic pain . Dr Madan Mohan Reddy, Senior Orthopedic Surgeon, Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeon, Apollo Hospital and Dr Shriram Satish, Medical Superintendent, Apollo Specialty Hospital, Nellore, said robotic surgery was the most effective alternative to conventional knee replacement surgery and added recovery can be made in the shortest possible time. Weight loss without operation, intra-joint shots, physiotherapy and knee joint treatments are recommended for those suffering from knee pain. They said they would recommend an operation only when relief was forthcoming. He said that using robotic surgery and technology, the patient would be performed a knee replacement surgery by creating a 3D model of the knee through a CT scan. He said there would be small incisions by robotic operation, which would scatter bone and tissue to a very small extent. The meeting was attended by Apollo Hospital Orthopedic Surgeons Dr Pammi Karthik Reddy, Dr Vivekananda Reddy, Dr Shashidhar Reddy and Anesthesia Spain Specialist Dr Srinivasan among others.