Nellore: Ruling party leaders organise celebrations

Nellore: YSR Congress leaders on Saturday organised celebrations on the decision of the Governor giving his assent for the three capitals bill in the state. Legislators K Govardhan Reddy, K Sridhar Reddy, and Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and their followers organised the festivities in the constituencies. Sarvepalli MLA K Govardhan Reddy performed Ksheerabhishekam to the statue of Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and said they were considering the nod for decentralisation as the first step for development in the state.



He said people have been expressing happiness over decentralisation of administration and the decision of the chief minister, except TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and his party-men, who have been worrying about lands bought by their benamies. Further, the followers of Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy also conducted festivities at various places in Venkatagiri, Balayapalli, Rapuru, Sydapuram, Kaluvoya, and Dakkili. They celebrated with bursting firecrackers and distributing sweets. Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said the day was a historic and it would set a new record in the state's development.

Further, YSR Congress leaders in Nellore city also organised celebrations conducting Abhishekam to Dr YSR's statue at the Current Office centre and Gandhi Statue Centre. Tati Venkateswara Rao and others were present.