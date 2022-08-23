  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Nellore Rural MLA lays stone for Barashaheed Dargah arch works

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy displaying design of the arch after laying foundation stone for the works at Barashaheed Dargah in Nellore on Monday
x

Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy displaying design of the arch after laying foundation stone for the works at Barashaheed Dargah in Nellore on Monday

Highlights

Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the arch works at Barashaheed Dargah proposed with Rs 1 crore on Monday.

Nellore: Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the arch works at Barashaheed Dargah proposed with Rs 1 crore on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said they would invite suggestions from even TDP leaders such as Abdul Aziz and former Minister P Narayana for Dargah development. He said they would prefer only devotional activities inside the Dargah and taking all steps for development of holy place.

He thanked NUDA Chairman M Dwarakanath for supporting the works providing Rs 1 crore. Dwarakanath conveyed his gratitude for involving in development activities of the famous Barashaheed Dargah. Mayor P Sravanthi, 35th division corporator Y Vasanthi, minority leaders Sd Sami, Shamshuddin and Ismail were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X