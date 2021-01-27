Nellore: Software park at Tada on anvil

Nellore: Nellore district collector K V N Chakradhar Babu said Tada mandal is going to have a software park at an investment of Rs 100 crore and a furniture park is coming up at Ozili at an investment of Rs 1,250 crore. He addressed the people after hoisting the tricolour at Police Parade Grounds here on Tuesday marking the 72nd Republic Day. He said a skill development college is also being set up at Venkatagiri in the district.



Chakradhar Babu said that prestigious Midhani, Kribhco, Concor and Greenlam units are also coming up the hold out a plenty of employment opportunities to the educated youth in the district. The MSME park proposed at Atmakur would be the distinctive one in the state, he added. He said APIIC is accommodating around 50 mega industrial units in 137 acre at a cost of Rs 948 crore that provide job avenues to around 12,000 people.

Krishnapatnam Node is coming up as part of Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor in 13,480 acre where investments of around Rs 18,600 crore would be funnelled into electronic, engineering, textiles, apparel and food processing units, the collector said.

He also informed that industries would come up in 2,140 acre land in the first phase. Around one lakh people are getting employment in the coming three years in all these industries, he added.

The state government has also decided to construct a fishing harbor at Juvvaladinne in Bogole mandal at a cost of Rs 289 crore and the works have been initiated, he said adding 87 per cent of works of the barrage on Penna river have been completed at a cost of Rs 150 crore and it is getting ready for inauguration. The government is also speeding up the works of Sangam barrage being constructed at a cost of Rs 179 crore where 83 per cent of works were completed, he informed.

Chakradhar Babu said that A Stem Park is coming up in Saraswathi Nagar at a cost of Rs 25 crore and the NUDA allotted Rs 18 crore for developing 30 parks in the city. Nellore tank is also being beautified at a cost of Rs 30 crore, he explained.

SP Bhaskar Bhushan, joint collector Dr N Prabhakar Reddy, Dr M N Harendira Prasad, trainee police officer Maheswar Reddy, and others were present.

Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar at the municipal corporation, RDO Sk Hussain Saheb at the RDO's office, CEO P Suseela at ZP office, DTC Ch V K Subba Rao at RTO office, SE K Adiseshaiah at APSPDCL office and Prof V Narayana Reddy at VPR Foundation hoisted the National Flag on the occasion.