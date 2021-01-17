Nellore: Speed up land acquisition for Utkarsha Aluminium, officials told

Nellore: Minister for industries and IT Mekapati Gautam Reddy asked the officials to speed up land acquisition for Utkarsha Aluminium Dhatu Nigam Ltd's proposed plant in Kodavalur mandal. He reviewed the progress on the project with the officials and representatives of the company at his camp office here on Saturday. He said any hiccups in payment of compensation to the farmers who handed over lands for the project should be settled and additional land should be acquired if needed for setting up the industry.

He discussed with the representatives of Utkarsha Aluminium, a special purpose vehicle for setting up the unit of Midhani, on the investment for the unit and details of the direct and indirect employment to be generated by the department of defence-owned project. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) chairman G Satish Reddy was also present.

It may be recalled that the district administration has recently cleared problems in acquiring 110 acre land for setting up the proposed defence unit, a joint venture of Midhani and Nalco, at Bodduvaripalem in Kodavalur mandal by transferring lands.

He suggested to the officials to promote ancillary industries in the region attached to the main unit. Officials have to discuss with the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation for providing basic amenities like water, electricity, and others. He suggested that the collector resolve the legal cases utilising the services of the Attorney General.

DRDO chief Satish Reddy said that officials have to discuss with various wings frequently like electricity and others for quick establishment of the unit. He also asked for arrangement of accommodation for the staff members. He noted that Kodavalur mandal is close to the national highway and also to the port and the upcoming airport would also be useful for the unit.

Collector K V N Chakradhar Babu, joint collector M N Harendira Prasad, RDO Hussain Saheb, Kodavalur tahsildar Lazarus, chairman of the Vijaya Dairy K Rangareddy, representatives of Midhani, and others were present.