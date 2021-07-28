Nellore: TDP demands Centre to issue fresh notification

Nellore: Senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said losing rights over 107 water bodies in the State is unfortunate and engineers who enter Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar dams for hydel power production should hereafter obtain permission from the Central forces.

He addressed a party meeting in the city on Tuesday and said gazette notification issued by the Centre is a bane for Rayalaseema districts including Nellore and Prakasam. He lamented over the Chief Engineer and advisor to the government appreciating the notification issued by the Centre.

Somireddy said the Telugu States have to bear expenditure of Rs 200 crore each for the security forces being deployed by the Centre. He felt that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should have discussed with TS Chief Minister KCR rather than writing to the Centre on the issue.

He recalled that both Chandrababu Naidu and KCR discussed the issues in 2016 during the Apex Council meeting in the presence of Union Ministers and higher officials.

He said the TS government is moving ahead in case of Palamuru-Rangareddy, Dindi projects and asked to arrange the Rayalaseema lift in 800 feet and allow Krishna Board members. He demanded that the AP government should fight against the permissions sanctioned for Palamuru-Rangareddy project.