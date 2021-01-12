Nellore: TDP lambasts diversion of Endowments' funds

Nellore: TDP state spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy came down heavily against the YSRCP government for diverting funds of the endowments department meant for development of temples to various welfare schemes. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, the TDP leader produced government orders Nos 733, 108, 145, 441, and 593 transferring crores of rupees from endowments and minorities departments to different schemes like Amma Vodi.



He said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has no right to divert funds of the department for any other purpose except temples and their development, as the revenue from the department was from the lands and properties donated by the devotees to the temples.

He further alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was eying funds earmarked for Hindu temples to keep up his poll promises.

"The Chief Minister is ignoring various strictures passed by the Supreme Court as well as High Court against the diversion of endowments department funds to other purposes than propagating Hindu Dharma and maintenance of Hindu shrines," he observed.