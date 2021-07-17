Nellore: TDP leaders stage novel protest against hike in fuel prices

Nellore: Former NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy alleged that prices of all commodities are skyrocketing because of increase in fuel prices and blamed the government for imposing 35 per cent of VAT on petrol and diesel.

Telugu Desam cadres led by Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy staged a novel protest in front of at Gandhi statue centre on Saturday against the steep increase in the prices of petroleum products.

The TDP activists set fire all around them and stayed in the middle of ring to indicate the heartburn to people because of the unreasonable hike in fuel prices. The fire and heavy smoke had caused tension among onlookers as there is a petrol bunk close to the demonstration spot.

At one stage, smoke became thick and their leaders were stuck in the middle. However, the flames subsided after a while. Though the leaders asserted that it is a novel protest, some spectators criticised the activity demonstrating on the road in the crowded area.

Srinivasulu Reddy also took a dig at the government for hiking property tax and slammed the Water Resources Minister Dr P Anilkumar Yadav for maintaining silence on his promise that they will not impose tax of even a rupee if their party comes to power.