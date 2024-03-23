Nellore TDP President Abdul Aziz Urges Alliance Parties to Work Together for State's Future

An introductory program was held for MP and MLA candidates of alliance parties in Nellore under the leadership of Janasena Party District President Manukrant Reddy. Former ministers Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, Ponguru Narayana, and Nellore Parliament TDP President Abdul Aziz were in attendance.

During the event, Abdul Aziz emphasized the importance of alliance parties working together for the interests of the state and the future of its children. He highlighted the need for voters to differentiate between TDP and YCP candidates, stating that TDP candidates are dedicated leaders who prioritize the well-being of the people.

Aziz praised the candidates chosen by the Telugu Desam Party, including MP candidate Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and MLA candidates Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and Kakarla Suresh. He expressed confidence in their ability to serve the community effectively.

Speaking on the current political scenario, Aziz criticized Jaganmohan Reddy's decision to cancel the rice canteen for the poor, questioning his ability to lead the state. He urged all alliance parties to unite and secure the most seats in the district to protect the state from Jagan Reddy's influence.



The event was attended by TDP National Representative Polamreddy Dinesh Reddy, Kovuru Constituency MLA Candidate Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Udayagiri Constituency MLA Candidate Kakarla Suresh, and other party members. The participants vowed to work together to form a people-centered government with the support of the electorate.

