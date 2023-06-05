Live
Nellore: TDP slams attemp on life of Anam Ramana Reddy
- Unidentified persons tries to attack TDP leader in Nellore
- But take to heals after his supporters and TDP cadres come to his rescue
- Naidu, Lokesh, Somireddy strongly condemn the attack bid
Nellore: Tense situation prevailed in Nellore city as unidentified persons made unsuccessful attempt to attack TDP official spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy on Sunday.
The incident took place near RTO office in the city on mini byroad pass when the TDP leader along with his followers was coming from the office.
According to sources, around 10 persons came on motorcycles and tried to attack Venkata Ramana Reddy with sticks. However, the assailants fled from the spot after TDP activists and followers of Venkata Ramana Reddy came to his rescue.
After the news spread in the city, senior TDP leaders including Somireddy Chandra Mohan Reddy, Kotamreddy Giridhar Reddy and others rushed to the spot and enquired about the incident with Ramana Reddy.
Describing the incident as ‘cowardly act,’ Chandra Mohan Reddy alleged that attacks on TDP leaders have become routine under YSRCP rule. He said that unable to counter the allegations by Venkata Ramana Reddy over the policies of the state government, YSRCP supporters had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate him.
Dissident YSRCP legislator of Venkatagiri Anam Ramanarayana Reddy said that law and order situation has failed completely in Andhra Pradesh due to anarchic rule of the YSRCP government.
TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh who was in Yuva Galam padayatra in YSP district spoke to Venkata Ramana Reddy and demanded the arrest of culprits involved in the incident. Party national president N Chandrababu Naidu took to Twitter to condemn the attack.