Nellore: Venkaiah Swamy Aradhana fete from Aug 18 to 24

Nellore: Nellore RDO P Kondaiah asked the officials to conduct Golagamudi Venkaiah Swamy Aradhana festival from Aug 18 to 24 in a foolproof manner. He participated in a coordination meeting along with executive officer Bala Subrahmanyam in the temple premises on Tuesday.

The RDO said queue lines should be set up and drinking water facility should be provided and the police should be attentive to prevent any untoward incidents. He said devotees from various places in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana States are likely visit the temple during this Aradhana and the temple administration should focus on sanitation, accommodation and other issues giving no scope for mess in the village.

Kondaiah said RTC authorities should provide adequate services from various places and fire and medical and health authorities should be alert during the festival. Venkatachalam MPDO Susmitha Reddy, tahsildar Nagaraju, CI Jagan Mohan Rao and others were present.