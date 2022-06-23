Nellore : 'YSRCP leaders should release edu credentials of CM Jagan'

Nellore : TDP State spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy compared the educational qualifications of TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

He alleged that the Chief Minister was an undergraduate and expressed doubts whether he had even completed the Intermediate. He addressed the media at the party office here and released a letter issued from Stanford University admitting Lokesh there for MBA programme and challenged YSR Congress leaders to release the credentials of CM Jagan with regard to his education.

He lambasted the Chief Minister for the MoU signed with Byju's saying that the stakeholders who include teachers, academicians and parents were not consulted nor informed and even the Education Minister was not consulted.

He asked why Bjyu's has been preferred over Vedanta or Khan Academy which also had good ratings in coaching the children. Byju's has been in continuous losses for some time and was going for an IPO and asked if this is the reason why the Chief Minister has signed an MoU with them.

He said that transparency is the need of the hour and all details should be released on the website. He questioned the government for not releasing a global tender and allotting the same to Byju's on nomination basis without following the requisite protocols. Local leaders were present at the media conference.