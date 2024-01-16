Nellore YSRCP MP candidate meets Anganwadi workers, says will take their demands to CM

Nellore YCP MP Candidate, District Party President, and Rajya Sabha Member Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy held a meeting with Anganwadi workers at his residence in Magunta Layout. During the meeting, the Anganwadi workers shared their concerns and issues with the MP. A petition was also submitted to seek a resolution to these problems.

Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy responded positively to the issues raised by the Anganwadi workers and assured them that he would bring their demands to the attention of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. This response brought happiness and satisfaction to the Anganwadi workers.

The program was attended by around 50 Anganwadi workers, along with several YCP leaders and other participants.

