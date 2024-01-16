Live
- Confident of coalition partners sticking with DMK for 2024 LS polls: TN Minister
- India’s trade deficit may turn volatile due to Red Sea danger: Nomura
- Nellore YSRCP MP candidate meets Anganwadi workers, says will take their demands to CM
- Kalinga Cup: Chennaiyin FC win 2-0 to hasten Gokulam Kerala exit
- 3.7 crore people came out of poverty in Bihar due to Nitish’s policies: Choudhary
- Delhi HC orders halt to unauthorised construction near Nizamuddin Dargah
- Resume flights from Adampur to Delhi: BJP leaders urge Scindia
- Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: Japan beat Chile 2-0 to seal SF spot
- PM Modi inaugurates NASIN in Penukonda
- Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, TN ranked best states for startups
Just In
Nellore YSRCP MP candidate meets Anganwadi workers, says will take their demands to CM
Nellore YCP MP Candidate, District Party President, and Rajya Sabha Member Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy held a meeting with Anganwadi workers at his residence in Magunta Layout.
Nellore YCP MP Candidate, District Party President, and Rajya Sabha Member Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy held a meeting with Anganwadi workers at his residence in Magunta Layout. During the meeting, the Anganwadi workers shared their concerns and issues with the MP. A petition was also submitted to seek a resolution to these problems.
Mr. Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy responded positively to the issues raised by the Anganwadi workers and assured them that he would bring their demands to the attention of Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy. This response brought happiness and satisfaction to the Anganwadi workers.
The program was attended by around 50 Anganwadi workers, along with several YCP leaders and other participants.
Main Avatar Ask me something...