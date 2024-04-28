Tirupati: YSRCP smells rat in independents galore

Tirupati : As many as 22 independents are in fray for the prestigious Tirupati Assembly seat, leaving everyone in surprise.

Interestingly, most of them are not from the city but from various places in the erstwhile Chittoor district.

In all, 32 candidates are contesting for Tirupati Assembly seat, including Bhumana Abhinay Reddy (YSRCP) Jangalapalli Srinivasulu (Jana Sena Party of NDA alliance), P Murali (CPI of INDIA alliance) making the contest multi corner.

More number of independents in the contest not only intrigued everyone but also resulted in YSRCP suspecting the motive behind 22 persons contesting as independent.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy openly came out alleging that most of the independents were in the field at the behest of JSP candidate Jangalapalli Srinivasulu.

In support of his allegations, he pointed out that most of the independents are from Chittoor, the place from where JSP candidate Srinivasulu hails.

He also asked the Election Commission of India to look into the motive behind the multiple number independents in the field.

YSRCP sources said they suspect that the more number of independents is aimed at facilitating more number of booth agents who, though purportedly act on behalf of the independent candidate, but I reality favour some other one.

Against this backdrop, Karunakar Reddy appealed to the Election Commission to ensure only those who have vote in the jurisdiction of booth are appointed as booth agents and no outsider (voter) be allowed to be an agent in any booth in the city.

However, JSP sources said their party has nothing to do with the filing of nominations by independents. They attribute the allegations by Karunakar Reddy and other YSRCP leaders to the fear of defeat.

