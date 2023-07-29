Neonatal ICU opened at old govt hospital

Vijayawada: Inaugurating the special new-born care unit and neonatal intensive care unit, built at a cost of Rs 4.28 crore, at Old Government Hospital here on Friday, Minister for Medical and Health Vidadala Rajini said the government has been introducing latest medical equipment in all the government hospitals across the State to compete with the corporate hospitals.

The Minister stated that in addition to the 250-bed maternity wing, 40-bed neonatal wing has been set up. This would help the medical professionals to provide health care to the low-weight infants born with jaundice and other diseases. There have been 61 special new-born care units and neonatal intensive care units across the State.

The Minister also said that the government had allocated Rs 31.51 crore for setting up 12 special new-born care units and five neonatal intensive care units under the National Health Mission to prevent infant mortality.

The neonatal care units would serve the people of Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari in addition to NTR district. Minister Rajini assured MLA Vishnu to undertake renovation of mortuary at the new government hospital under Nadu-Nedu works.

Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu appealed to the Minister to make sure 24-hour power supply to the Old Government Hospital. Rajiv Nagar Hospital needs to be developed with 50 more beds.

Special Chief Secretary of Medial and Health MT Krishna Babu said that they came to know that more beds are needed in the old government hospital, particularly neonatal service. The decision had been taken immediately and the new wings were started, he added.

YSRCP leader Devineni Avinash, Medical and Health Commissioner J Nivas, Medical Education director Dr DVSL Narasimha, director V Rami Reddy, APVVP commissioner AS Venkateswar, Siddhartha Medical College principal Dr K Sudhakar, hospital superintendent Dr D Venkatesh and others

participated.